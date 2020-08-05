1/1
Howard Parker Heston
1931 - 2020
Waynesboro - Howard Parker Heston, 89, of 85 Heston Farm Lane, Waynesboro passed away at his home on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born March 26, 1931 in Newtown, Pennsylvania, son of the late Herman S. Heston and Florence Newbold Heston.

Howard was a retired fruit and vegetable farmer. He served in the U. S. Navy for four years during the Korean conflict, where he was aboard the USS Grouse, a minesweeper. He participated in the Aquatics Group at the Augusta Health Fitness Center and was a member of the EAA, (Experimental Aircraft Association) and the Middletown Grange, Bucks County, PA. He built and flew his own plane and designed and built three homes. An award-winning master farmer, he was also a brick mason, master carpenter and wood carver and was a mentor and teacher to many of the young men that worked for him on his farms.

The family would like to offer special appreciation to Carol Showalter and Hospice of the Shenandoah, Augusta Health Palliative Care and Beth Balsley for her loving care.

In addition to his parents he was preceded death by two sons, Daniel E. Heston and Brian H. Heston. He was the last remaining member of his family and was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters, Herman, Harry, Herbert, Helen, Eleanor and Marie.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Marie Kirk Heston, they were married on December 31, 1952; two daughters, LuAnn Duncan of Waynesboro and Audrey Painter and husband, Charles, of Greenville; five grandchildren, Amos Painter, Jeanie Humphries, Lesli Williams, James Heston and Alyssa Duncan; five great-grandchildren, Madelyn Painter, Eva and Cora Humphries, Wyatt Heston and Aubrey Duncan; one sister-in-law, Jeanie Kirk and numerous nieces and nephews. Most of all he was devoted to his wife and family.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Share memories, condolences and view the obituary written by Howard himself, at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville is serving the family.






Published in The News Leader from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
(540) 932-3600
