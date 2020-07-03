1/
Howard Stevenson Payne
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Stevenson Payne

Grottoes - Howard Stevenson Payne, 66, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Augusta Health - Shenandoah House, Fishersville. He was born October 2, 1953 in Waynesboro, the son of the late Sweet and Hattie Payne.

Howard was a 1973 graduate of Wilson Memorial High School and was employed at Augusta Co-op Farm Bureau from 1978 until his retirement in 2010. He was a member of East Waynesboro Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Steven Payne.

He is survived by his wife, Lugene Payne, they were married in 1974; two daughters, Lori Formato and her husband, Richard and their children, Lilly and Jack and Holly Einstein and her husband, Matthew and their children, Hannah, Katelyn and Jonah; one son, John "Jake" Payne; his son, Matthew's children, Tyler Payne, Carlie Payne and Sadie Hall; one brother, Harry Payne and two sisters, Tammy Cash and Jackie Payne.

The family would like to express special appreciation to Dr. Tri Minh Le and the Staff at UVA Cancer Center, Pantops and to the Hospice of the Shenandoah and the Shenandoah House.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions, in his memory, be made to East Waynesboro Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 427 Cattle Scales Rd., Waynesboro, VA 22980.

Due to Covid-19 there will be no funeral service at this time, however, a Memorial Service via Zoom, will be announced later.

The family will receive friends anytime at the family home, 430 Paine Run Rd., Grottoes.

The family is being served by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville.

Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jul. 3 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
(540) 932-3600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved