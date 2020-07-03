Howard Stevenson Payne
Grottoes - Howard Stevenson Payne, 66, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Augusta Health - Shenandoah House, Fishersville. He was born October 2, 1953 in Waynesboro, the son of the late Sweet and Hattie Payne.
Howard was a 1973 graduate of Wilson Memorial High School and was employed at Augusta Co-op Farm Bureau from 1978 until his retirement in 2010. He was a member of East Waynesboro Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Steven Payne.
He is survived by his wife, Lugene Payne, they were married in 1974; two daughters, Lori Formato and her husband, Richard and their children, Lilly and Jack and Holly Einstein and her husband, Matthew and their children, Hannah, Katelyn and Jonah; one son, John "Jake" Payne; his son, Matthew's children, Tyler Payne, Carlie Payne and Sadie Hall; one brother, Harry Payne and two sisters, Tammy Cash and Jackie Payne.
The family would like to express special appreciation to Dr. Tri Minh Le and the Staff at UVA Cancer Center, Pantops and to the Hospice of the Shenandoah and the Shenandoah House.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions, in his memory, be made to East Waynesboro Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 427 Cattle Scales Rd., Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Due to Covid-19 there will be no funeral service at this time, however, a Memorial Service via Zoom, will be announced later.
The family will receive friends anytime at the family home, 430 Paine Run Rd., Grottoes.
The family is being served by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville.
