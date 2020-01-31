|
Howard W. Harner Jr.
Staunton - Howard Wert Harner, Jr., 83, of Staunton, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Augusta Health, Fishersville.
Howard was born and raised in Staunton, Va.
He graduated from Augusta Military Academy and served in the National Guard.
Throughout his entire life, Howard followed his ardent passion for history, exploring Civil War battlefields and army encampments, hiking historic mountain trails, and metal detecting relics long lost.
As custodian for nearly a decade at Rockbridge Alum Springs, in Rockbridge County, Virginia, he lived at and protected the buildings and grounds of this historic Virginia mountain spa that had once hosted Robert E. Lee and "Stonewall" Jackson during their respective tenures at Washington College and VMI. Indeed, Howard's desire to discover the past fueled his efforts to read an impressive number of military histories and reminiscences. His near photographic memory often permitted him to recount historic events from the soldiers' diaries and memoirs he had read on the site where they had actually happened. But now, Howard's journey is over, and like one of those he read about, he will "cross over the river and rest under the shade of the trees."
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Lyda Harner and a sister, Dorothy Bradshaw.
Family members include, Brenda Hancock (Burt) of Ohio, Bland Bradshaw of Colorado, Beth Elsamman of Staunton, and Howard Bradshaw of Richmond.
The family would like to thank his wonderful friends and neighbors for their help over the years. May you be blessed.
Services will be private.
Contributions may be made to the Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad, 1601 North Coalter Street, Staunton, VA 24401.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
