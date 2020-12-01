1/1
Hubert H. Hull Jr.
1930 - 2020
Hubert H. Hull, Jr.

Staunton - Hubert Howe Hull, Jr., widower of Ellen Lucille (Holcomb) Hull, formerly of Hoover Street, Staunton, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Envoy of Staunton.

Mr. Hull was born on May 11, 1930 in Durbin, West Virginia, a son of the late Hubert Howe, Sr. and Bertha (Helmick) Hull.

Hubert attended Marquis Memorial United Methodist Church and was retired from The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company as a Produce Manager. In his past-time, Hubert enjoyed hunting, hiking, looking for ginseng, spending time at his "camp" in Nelson County with his son, Mike, and trout fishing in West Virginia with his son-in-law, Keith. Anyone who knew Hubert will tell you he was a one-of-a-kind, "a sly fox".

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Hull was preceded in death by a son, Hubie Hull; four brothers, Paul, Jake, Homer and Ralph; four sisters, Faye, Ada, Eula Mae and Bertha; and a granddaughter, Bobbie Jo McMillion.

Surviving are two sons, Michael Hull and wife Susan of Faber and Steve T. Hull and wife Debbie of Waynesboro; two daughters, Pattie S. Staples and husband Keith of Fort Defiance and Kim E. Hull of Staunton; four grandsons, Cody, Travis, Christopher and Daniel; 6 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Augusta Memorial Park by Pastor Bobby Campbell.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 2354, Staunton, Virginia 24402.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






Published in The News Leader from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
DEC
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Augusta Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
