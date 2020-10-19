Hunter B. Fauber
Weyers Cave - Hunter Boyle Fauber, 84, of Weyers Cave, died Saturday, October 17, at his residence.
Mr. Fauber was born on August 23, 1936 in Vesuvius, Virginia, a son of the late Bernard H. and Mamie C. (Holbert) Fauber.
Mr. Fauber was employed by American Safety Razor for 36 years. He started a food pantry out of his garage in 1996 and it grew to what it is now, the Verona Community Food Pantry. He was Founder and Executive Director of the VCFP until his retirement in 2017. Through his leadership and efforts the food pantry is the largest pantry in the Shenandoah Valley. Serving others was his greatest gift and brought him many years of enjoyment.
He was a very faithful member of Pleasant View Evangelical Lutheran Church where he was involved in many areas of the church, until his health declined. He was also a member of the Mt. Sidney Ruritan Club for many years.
On December 1, 1973, he married Alice Stover Bell, who survives. Surviving are two sons, Marvin Fauber (Sandy) of Waynesboro, Robyn Fauber of Mt. Sidney; three daughters, Patsy Claytor (Dennis) of Stuarts Draft, LaDonna Stroble (Barry) of Mt. Crawford, Wanda Andes (Nevin) of Harrisonburg. He is also survived by step-daughters, Diane Hizer (Wayne) of Bridgewater and Mary Garber of Weyers Cave. Grandchildren, Christinia Fauber, Miranda Michael, Ben Fauber, Jason Fauber, Branden Fauber, Brittany Gay, Destiney Shifflett, Sally Fitzgerald, Amy Dunlap, Cassondra Mercer, Brandy Bennett, Joni Runzo, Vanessa Burns and Van Hizer. Also surviving are 23 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.
A sister, Helen Berry of Jacksonville, FL; special friends James H. and Gladys Bell of Staunton, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-son, Van W. Bell, Jr. and son-in-law, Tim A. Garber; brothers Raymond, Elwood, Scraper, Bill Fauber; sisters, Muriel Baber, Sylvia Johnson, Ruth Taylor, JoAnn Johnson and Ruby Hudson.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg, Virginia by the Reverend Kenneth Price and Pastor Larry Closter officiating.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
Honorary pallbearers will be Verona Community Food Pantry volunteers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Verona Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 187, Verona, VA 24482 or Pleasant View Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 346, Verona, VA 24482.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net