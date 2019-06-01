Services
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
18 West Frederick Street
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 886-2363
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
18 West Frederick Street
Staunton, VA 24401
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Oaklawn Memory and Mausoleum Garden
Staunton, VA
View Map
Ila V. Varner Obituary
Ila V. Varner

Staunton - Ila V. Varner, age 78, passed into her beautiful heavenly home, on Monday, May 27, 2019, departing from Augusta Nursing and Rehab. Center, where she received excellent care, and where much gratitude, thanks, and appreciation, are to be acknowledged.

She is preceded in death by siblings Alene, Carrie Bell, Lester, Rush, and many extended relatives.

Surviving to cherish her awesome, unique memory, are only child, Phyllis Olson-Leake, son-in-law, Howard Leake, (whom she stated was the "son she never had!"), adored grandsons, Kenneth (Buddy) Olson, and Jonathan Leake, and also two cherished brothers, Marvin McMillian and Glenn Bradley, and many extended family members.

Family night, with open casket, casual or dress attire, will be on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Staunton from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

A graveside service with open sharing, casual or dress attire, will take place on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Oaklawn Memory and Mausoleum Garden, Staunton.

All condolences may be mailed to the family, at P.O. Box 805, Waynesboro, VA 22980, or shared online at www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Staunton.
Published in The News Leader from June 1 to June 4, 2019
