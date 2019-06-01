|
Ila V. Varner
Staunton - Ila V. Varner, age 78, passed into her beautiful heavenly home, on Monday, May 27, 2019, departing from Augusta Nursing and Rehab. Center, where she received excellent care, and where much gratitude, thanks, and appreciation, are to be acknowledged.
She is preceded in death by siblings Alene, Carrie Bell, Lester, Rush, and many extended relatives.
Surviving to cherish her awesome, unique memory, are only child, Phyllis Olson-Leake, son-in-law, Howard Leake, (whom she stated was the "son she never had!"), adored grandsons, Kenneth (Buddy) Olson, and Jonathan Leake, and also two cherished brothers, Marvin McMillian and Glenn Bradley, and many extended family members.
Family night, with open casket, casual or dress attire, will be on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Staunton from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
A graveside service with open sharing, casual or dress attire, will take place on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Oaklawn Memory and Mausoleum Garden, Staunton.
All condolences may be mailed to the family, at P.O. Box 805, Waynesboro, VA 22980, or shared online at www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Staunton.
Published in The News Leader from June 1 to June 4, 2019