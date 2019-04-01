|
Imogene Powers
Weyers Cave - Imogene Tutwiler Powers, a resident of Weyers Cave, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Sentara-RMH Medical Center.
She was born on December 13, 1931 in Weyers Cave and was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna Brown Tutwiler.
Imogene was a lifelong resident of the valley and she graduated from Mt. Sidney High School and was a member of Weyers Cave United Methodist Church. She was an insurance agent with State Farm and retired after many years of dedicated service.
On July 15, 1952 she married Herbert Carver Powers, who preceded her in death on January 3, 1993. Also preceding her in death was a daughter, Amy Powers-Supinger.
She is survived by a daughter, Beth Haynes and husband, Kevin, of Staunton; a grandson, Luke Haynes of Staunton; her son-in-law, Charles Supinger of Mt. Crawford; and numerous special nieces and nephews. She was the last surviving member of eight children.
The family will receive friends 6-7:30 pm, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
A funeral service will be held 11 am, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Weyers Cave United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Kevin Haynes and Pastor Peggy Packard officiating. Burial will be at Weyers Cave Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Weyers Cave United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2019