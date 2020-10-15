Inez C. Henderson
Staunton - Inez C. Henderson, 91, widow of Winfred M. Henderson of Staunton, Virginia left us to carry on without her, as she joined her family and friends in Heaven on Sunday October 11, 2020.
She was born Silverdaun Inez Virginia Cash on June 28, 1929 in Desper Hollow, which is now known as Brands Flat. She was the daughter of the late Raymond L. and Bettie Virginia (Desper) Cash. She was the true matriarch of her family and was known to everyone as Inez or more affectionately as Inie. Inez attended Staunton First Church of God and so enjoyed the fellowship and friends she made while in attendance there. She also participated in the several mission based projects and certainly loved participating in the Apple Dumpling Team and Samaritans Purse Christmas Shoebox Project. She loved spending time with her family at holidays, and on beach vacations, or just around the table sharing stories with all who loved her. She was sharp with details and had an incredible memory right until the end...she remembered EVERYTHING and was the family historian. At a young age she was the 50's career woman...always impeccably dressed, working hard, and wearing her beautiful smile. She had a fun spirit and was always ready for adventure. Inie, loved to shop, especially for the latest Alfred Dunner outfits and she always looked so pretty in them. She loved her beautiful flowers and especially her roses and her kitty Grady, who still resides at home.
She married her beloved husband, Winfred M. Henderson on June 21 1957. They shared a beautiful life together until his passing on January 13, 2013. She is survived by her loving daughter and caregiver, Angela Boylen and husband David who loved her as a mother, son Keith Henderson who was always by her side, and her caring and loving grandson, Cole Boylen, who was her pride and joy.
She is also survived by her close family who loved her dearly - nieces Dana Kingrey (Daryl), Cindy Miller (Scott), Michelle Steele (Glenn) and Robin Henderson and nephews Robert and Stephen Hall (Sandy); her great-nieces and nephew that thought the world of her, Spencer Moore, Katherine Kingrey, Mackenzie Moore, and Alexis Moore. Kaitlyn Hall Lenderman (Jay). She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Robert Hall (Nancy), dear cousins, Dickie Musick and Ada Cash, and friends, Carolyn Ringgold & Ann Reynolds, and special lifelong neighbors, Mr. & Mrs. Roger Jenkins, Mr. & Mrs. James Brown and Mr. & Mrs. Elwood Fisher; and special girls, Kim Farrar (Troy) and Debra Arnold (Sam), and Brenda Landes (Danny) who have been like daughters.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her beloved sister and brother-in-law, Barbara Campbell (Frankie), brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kenneth Henderson (Frances) sister-in-law Betty Hall, special cousins, Jean Hoover and Junior Cash, nephew Michael Hall, and Sadie (Cecil) Miller.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 19, 2020 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A service and celebration of life will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Monday October 20, 2020 at the Staunton First Church of God and will be officiated by Pastors Sylvia McDorman and Scott Stedman.
Burial will follow in Oaklawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
Active Pallbearers will be David Hoover, Steve Surface, Ronnie Jacobs, Rick Cash, Glenn Steele, Steve Hall, William Posey, Mark Wagner, and Kenny Hawkins.
Honorary Pallbearers will be, Glenn Peters, Bill Farrar, Robert Hall, Ken McCoy, Paul Kolland, John Marcum, Elwood Fisher, Scott Miller, Daryl Kingrey, and Paul Blakley.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed).
Services to be live streamed by Staunton First Church of God.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Snelling, the nurses and other staff of 3-East Augusta Health Medical Center for her care and treatment during her brief stay. They also wish to thank the Augusta Home Health nurses, PT and OT staff and her long standing physician, Dr. Kerry Alexander, and his staff for taking well care of her for many years.
Memorials can be made to Staunton First Church of God (General Fund), 1850 Shutterlee Mill Road, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
"We will never be the same as we were before this loss, but are ever so much better for having had something so great to love." Author Unknown