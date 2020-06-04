Inez T. Fultz
Inez T. Fultz

Staunton - Inez (Thompson) Fultz, 93, of Staunton, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Augusta Health.

She was born October 7, 1926 in Rockbridge, a daughter of the late Emory Thomas and Emma Catherine (Moore) Thompson.

Family members include two sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Marilyn Fultz and daughter, Dawn, and Randy and Debbie Fultz and son and daughter, Kara (Frank) Miller and Chad Fultz and fiancée, Samantha; and four great grandchildren, Bristol, Quinn, Savanna, and Evelyn.

All services will be private.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
