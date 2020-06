Inez T. FultzStaunton - Inez (Thompson) Fultz, 93, of Staunton, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Augusta Health.She was born October 7, 1926 in Rockbridge, a daughter of the late Emory Thomas and Emma Catherine (Moore) Thompson.Family members include two sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Marilyn Fultz and daughter, Dawn, and Randy and Debbie Fultz and son and daughter, Kara (Frank) Miller and Chad Fultz and fiancée, Samantha; and four great grandchildren, Bristol, Quinn, Savanna, and Evelyn.All services will be private.Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net