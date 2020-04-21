Services
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA 24354
(276) 783-1019
For more information about
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Rose Lawn Cemetery
Resources
Staunton - Irene Elizabeth Carrico Farrington, age 92, passed away Monday April 20, 2020 at her home in Staunton, VA.

She was born in Smyth County, VA to the late Glenn William Carrico and Beulah Elizabeth Jones Carrico and was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Boone; her niece Sandra Cress; her nephew Gary Carrico and grandson in law Scott Fielding. She was a devoted nurse at Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion having retired in 1989 and was a member of the Linden Heights Baptist Church in Staunton, VA. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Her family was her life.

Survivors include, her daughter, Carol Anderson and husband David of Staunton, VA; brother, William "Bill" Carrico and wife Nancy of Marion, VA; grandchildren, Lori Fielding, Robert Anderson and wife Mary, Marc Anderson, Nathan Anderson and wife Brianne; great grandchildren, Connor Fielding, Ida Anderson, Riley Anderson, Morgan Fielding; niece, Joyce Sheffield; several great nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2PM Wednesday April 22, 2020 at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Marion with Reverend David Anderson officiating. The service will be live streamed though Bradley's Funeral Home's Facebook Page. Memorial contributions can be made to the building fund at Linden Heights Baptist Church, C/O Carol Shoemaker, 371 Linden Drive Staunton, VA 24401. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Farrington family.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020
