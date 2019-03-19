|
Irma Mae Fitzpatrick Garber
Staunton - Irma Mae Fitzpatrick Garber, 87, of Staunton passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at The Legacy at North Augusta.
Born June 22, 1931 in Schuyler (Nelson County), she was the only child of the late S. Metellus and Julia Ellen (Roberts) Fitzpatrick. On October 11, 1952, she married Everett Mauck Garber, Jr., he preceded her in death in 1974.
Since the age of 14, Irma was a member of First Baptist Church, Waynesboro. In earlier years, Irma attended school in Nelson County and later Waynesboro where she graduated from Waynesboro High School. Following high school, she attended and graduated from Fairfax Hall Junior College. Prior to retirement, she worked in both the banking and law office fields. She was active in local politics, a member of the Women's Club and the Colonel James Patton Chapter of the DAR.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Everett M. Garber, III and an infant daughter, Nancy Ellen Garber.
Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth (Liz) G. Bowles and husband, Scott of Waynesboro; son, Fredric W. Garber and wife, Janet of Greensboro, NC; daughter-in-law, Rebecca S. Garber of Warrenton, VA; grandchildren, Rachel Fearson and husband, Ryan, Emily Hadley and husband, Steve, April Garber, Ryan Bowles and Evan Bowles; and great-grandsons, Grant Fearson and Dean Hadley.
Following a private graveside service at Middle River Church of the Brethren Cemetery, a memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro with Chaplain Murphy Terry officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Legacy Hospice by mailing a donation to CHA Foundation, 500 Faulconer Dr., Suite 200, Charlottesville, VA 22903 or to a .
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019