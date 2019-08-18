|
|
Irvin L. Johnson
Staunton - Irvin L. Johnson, 71, of Staunton, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
He was born in Avon, Virginia on July 2, 1948, a son of the late John, Sr. and Mary (Wallace) Johnson.
He attended Burley High School in Charlottesville, Virginia.
He retired from the University of Virginia Medical Center with 37 years of service and was a member of Promiseland Christian Fellowship Church.
His parents preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife Levis (Brown) Johnson; three children, Beth Rose (Frank), Chris Childress (Debbie) and Nicole Carter (James); step-son, Steve Reed (Tandrumn); two brothers, Bland and Billy Johnson; one sister, Joyce Johnson; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Salem Baptist Church.Public viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the church.Burial will be at Thornrose Cemetery.
The family will receive friends anytime at the residence, 29 Hilltop Terrace Rd. Staunton, Virginia 24401.
Professional services provided by the Kenneth L. Jones Funeral Home (540-886-2601).
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2019