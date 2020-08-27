Irvin Miller
Stuarts Draft - Irvin Miller, 91, of Stuarts Draft, VA passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020.
Born September 9, 1928 in Dover, DE he was the oldest son of the late Jake and Sarah (Yoder) Miller.
He was a charter member of Pilgrim Christian Fellowship, and raised his family to love and serve the Lord. His family moved to Stuarts Draft in 1946, where he met Elizabeth Miller, his wife of 68 years. They were married on September 20, 1951. He lived the rest of his life in the Draft. He loved people, and never met a stranger. He was loved and respected by young and old alike. He was a volunteer with the Stuarts Draft Fire Department for over 50 years, and also served for many years as the local Fire Warden. His crews were well known as "The Amish Hotshot Firefighters". While raising his family, he worked in construction and owned and operated an egg farm. He was employed at several local businesses, and after retirement, he enjoyed his trout ponds and the many people who came to fish. He loved working at Sunrise Farms five mornings a week, which he did up until two weeks before his death. He enjoyed every one of his 48 grandchildren and 61 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Nancy; two brothers; five sisters; one daughter-in-law, Rosy; one grandson; and one great-granddaughter.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth; his 11 children, Maynard (Shirley) Miller, Allen (Joanna) Miller, Rose Miller and Merle Miller all of Stuarts Draft, VA, Edna (Stanley) Mast of Concord, AR, Fern (Marlin) Miller of Kalona, IA, Sarah (Jay) Mast of Goodspring, TN, Freeman (Emily) Miller of Amherst, VA, Truman (Irene) Miller of Heavener, OK, Floyd (Luella) Miller of Flintville, TN, Eldon (Faith) Miller of Myerstown, PA; 47 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, two brothers, three sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express gratitude for the out pouring of love and support from our church and community.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Sunrise Farms, 2177 Tinkling Spring Road, Stuarts Draft, Va followed by a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. at Sunrise Farms. Burial will be private for family and close friends at Pilgrim Cemetery.
