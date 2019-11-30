Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Irving H. Jones

Irving H. Jones Obituary
Irving H. Jones

Staunton - Irving Henry Jones, 89, widower of Sally Ann (Hawks) Jones, of Staunton, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at King's Daughters Community Health and Rehab Center.

He was born November 2, 1930 in Fort Plain, New York, a son of the late Irving Henry and Lillian (Witt) Planck.

Mr. Jones was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Prior to retirement, Irving was employed by Staunton Steam Laundry.

Family members include two sons, Carlton Jones and wife, Bobbi and Darryl Jones; a special son, Allen Cupp; two sisters, Nellie P. Hintz and Sondra Shaner; two sisters-in-law, Virginia Sensabaugh and Shirley Schecter and husband, Jordan; and five grandchildren, Sherri Jones of Florida, Joshua, Robin, Jodie and Rachel Jones, all of Massachusetts.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Thornrose Cemetery by the Nellie Planck Hintz, Certified Lay Minister.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P. O. Box 937, Verona, VA, 24482.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019
