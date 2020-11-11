1/
Isaac Dalton Asbury
Isaac Dalton Asbury

Churchville - Isaac Dalton Asbury, 27, of Churchville passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Isaac was born in Harrisonburg on August 9, 1993, a son of Jennie Cook of Churchville, and William Asbury of Harrisonburg.

Isaac is survived by a son, Kaden Asbury of Staunton; sister, Katie Knight and husband, Boyd, of Craigsville; brother, William Cody Asbury of Rockbridge; maternal grandparents, Jerry Cook, Sr. of Middlebrook, and Leafy Smith of Briery Branch; paternal grandmother, Freda Asbury of Bristol, VA.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Samuel Asbury.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2 pm on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, with Pastor Tim Woodson officiating.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com




Published in The News Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA 22812
(540) 828-2542
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
November 11, 2020
Prayers for the family . Isaac Johnathan is really gonna miss you. You were one of a kind.
Susie Troxell
Friend
November 10, 2020
So many good memories growing up with you issac I love you buddy and were all going to miss you like hell man you may be gone but you will never be forgotten! Fly high buddy
Brody Hanna
Friend
November 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always Isaac..Rest in peace my dear friend..
Rebecca Knight
Friend
November 10, 2020
Gone but not forgotten
Angela Borsos
Friend
November 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Debbie Hendricks
Friend
