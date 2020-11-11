Isaac Dalton Asbury
Churchville - Isaac Dalton Asbury, 27, of Churchville passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020.
Isaac was born in Harrisonburg on August 9, 1993, a son of Jennie Cook of Churchville, and William Asbury of Harrisonburg.
Isaac is survived by a son, Kaden Asbury of Staunton; sister, Katie Knight and husband, Boyd, of Craigsville; brother, William Cody Asbury of Rockbridge; maternal grandparents, Jerry Cook, Sr. of Middlebrook, and Leafy Smith of Briery Branch; paternal grandmother, Freda Asbury of Bristol, VA.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Samuel Asbury.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 pm on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, with Pastor Tim Woodson officiating.
