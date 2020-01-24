|
|
Isabel Redard Strempek
Isabel Claire Strempek born March 8, 1935, died January 10, 2020 in Fredricksburg, Texas.
Isabel was raised in Greenville, Va, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. J.U. Redard. She is survived by her devoted husband Hank, two children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Also survived by brother, Henry Stahli Redard (Gene), four nieces and one nephew. Schaetter Funeral in Fredricksburg, Texas handled all arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020