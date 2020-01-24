Services
Schaetter's Funeral Home
301 East San Antonio Street
Fredericksburg, TX 78624
(830) 997-2151
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabel Strempek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabel Redard Strempek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isabel Redard Strempek Obituary
Isabel Redard Strempek

Isabel Claire Strempek born March 8, 1935, died January 10, 2020 in Fredricksburg, Texas.

Isabel was raised in Greenville, Va, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. J.U. Redard. She is survived by her devoted husband Hank, two children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Also survived by brother, Henry Stahli Redard (Gene), four nieces and one nephew. Schaetter Funeral in Fredricksburg, Texas handled all arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -