Isabell D. Fitzgerald
Staunton - Isabell Davis Fitzgerald, 89, went to be with her Lord and Heavenly Father, husband, daughter, and parents Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Fitzgerald was born January 26, 1930 at home in Virginia, a daughter of the late Jasper and Alpha (Eavey) Davis. She was one of seven children, whose ages range now from eighty-four to ninety-six years old.
Isabell was united in marriage to her dear husband Joe on November 17, 1948 by Pastor Zipper. They shared a lifetime of love, laughter, and enjoyed raising their two daughters and three grandchildren tremendously. She was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church and was involved in many church activities. Mrs. Fitzgerald was an active member of the church choir, held the memorial fund chairman role for many years, and actively participated in the Adult Sunday School class.
She was one of the first ten people to be hired by General Electric in 1956 and retired from Genicom in 1990 at the age of sixty. After her husband became ill with Parkinson's disease, she devoted all her time to give him tender loving care. Isabell and Joe had been married for fifty-three years at the time of his passing in 2003. Isabell also lost her oldest child, Sue Ellen Fitzgerald Booth in July of 2003. No words can express how much those that knew and loved Isabell will miss her humor and wit and generous spirit. We will hold onto our precious memories of her until we meet again.
In addition to her parents, husband, and daughter, she was preceded in death by siblings, Louise Wilbarger and Jasper "Junior" Davis; brother-in-law, Henry "Pop" Swisher; and son-in-law, Robert "Bob" J. Floyd, II.
Surviving is her daughter, Kathy F. Floyd of Staunton; grandchildren, Valerie F. Wampler and husband Adam, Lauren Floyd, and Jamie Todd Booth and his life partner, Amy Donahue; great-grandchildren, Ava Lynne, Anna Marie, and Onyx Brown; siblings, Helen Swisher, Ruby Kessler, Peggy Bocock and husband Bobby, and Roger Davis; sister in law, Carol Davis; Dick Booth of Verona, who was Isabell's son-in-law for thirty-four years; and numerous nieces and nephews that are all special in Isabell's heart.
A celebration of life will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Waynesboro at a later date. Burial will be private in the church cemetery.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
