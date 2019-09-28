Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Waynesboro, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabell Fitzgerald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabell Davis Fitzgerald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isabell Davis Fitzgerald Obituary
Isabell Davis Fitzgerald

Staunton - Isabell Davis Fitzgerald, 89, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her residence.

A Celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Waynesboro by Pastor Wesley Smith.

Burial will be private in the church cemetery.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isabell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Download Now