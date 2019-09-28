|
|
Isabell Davis Fitzgerald
Staunton - Isabell Davis Fitzgerald, 89, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her residence.
A Celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Waynesboro by Pastor Wesley Smith.
Burial will be private in the church cemetery.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2019