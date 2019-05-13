Services
Henry Funeral Home - Staunton
1030 W Beverley St.
Staunton, VA 24402
540-885-7211
For more information about
Isabell Willberger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Henry Funeral Home - Staunton
1030 W Beverley St.
Staunton, VA 24402
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabell Willberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabell K. Willberger


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Isabell K. Willberger Obituary
Isabell K. Willberger

New Hope - Isabell Kennedy Willberger, 90, of New Hope, went to be with our Savior Sunday, May 12, 2019, at her residence.

She was born February 15, 1929, in Crimora, VA, a daughter of the late John Bowman and Annie Catherine (Wine) Kennedy.

She was a librarian for many, many years at the Augusta County Library and a school bus driver for Augusta County Schools.

She was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church where she was involved in Circles and the United Methodist Women. She loved her family especially her grandchildren. She was an accomplished seamstress and she loved the outdoors, especially gardening and yard work.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Odie Willberger and two brothers, John Wallace Kennedy and Glenn Calvin Kennedy.

Family members include, four daughters, Betty Willberger Gruber and husband Jim of Churchville, VA, Catherine Willberger Killough and husband Greg of Murfreesboro, TN, Peggy Jean Willberger Corbin and husband Rob of Rocky Mount, VA and Becky Jo Willberger Kraisser and husband Jeff of King George, VA; a sister, Lois Simmons and husband Wesley; thirteen grandchildren, Patrick and Ian Gruber, Desirae Twilla and husband Kevin, Brittany Killough, Abby Wade and husband Alex, Amy and Josh Corbin, Kyle, Logan, Jeremy, Kendra, Brendan and Levi Kraisser; a special friend, Alicia Copeland and a special dog, Willy.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at New Hope United Methodist Church by Rev. Shin Woo Hong. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 13 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now