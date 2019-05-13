|
Isabell K. Willberger
New Hope - Isabell Kennedy Willberger, 90, of New Hope, went to be with our Savior Sunday, May 12, 2019, at her residence.
She was born February 15, 1929, in Crimora, VA, a daughter of the late John Bowman and Annie Catherine (Wine) Kennedy.
She was a librarian for many, many years at the Augusta County Library and a school bus driver for Augusta County Schools.
She was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church where she was involved in Circles and the United Methodist Women. She loved her family especially her grandchildren. She was an accomplished seamstress and she loved the outdoors, especially gardening and yard work.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Odie Willberger and two brothers, John Wallace Kennedy and Glenn Calvin Kennedy.
Family members include, four daughters, Betty Willberger Gruber and husband Jim of Churchville, VA, Catherine Willberger Killough and husband Greg of Murfreesboro, TN, Peggy Jean Willberger Corbin and husband Rob of Rocky Mount, VA and Becky Jo Willberger Kraisser and husband Jeff of King George, VA; a sister, Lois Simmons and husband Wesley; thirteen grandchildren, Patrick and Ian Gruber, Desirae Twilla and husband Kevin, Brittany Killough, Abby Wade and husband Alex, Amy and Josh Corbin, Kyle, Logan, Jeremy, Kendra, Brendan and Levi Kraisser; a special friend, Alicia Copeland and a special dog, Willy.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at New Hope United Methodist Church by Rev. Shin Woo Hong. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 13 to May 16, 2019