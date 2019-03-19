|
Isabelle "Belle" Morris
Crimora - Isabelle "Belle" C. Morris, 90, of Crimora, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at Life Care Center of New Market.
She was born May 25, 1928 in Portsmouth, OH, and was a daughter of the late Robert Worth Campbell and Margaret (Peyton) C. Lemon.
Belle attended Grace Memorial Episcopal Church in Port Republic, and was a member of the ECW. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High on 1946. Belle attended C&O Hospital in Clifton Forge and graduated as a registered nurse in 1949, and then returned to Staunton working at the old and new Kings Daughter's Hospital. She was a member of the Nurses' Association since 1949. Belle then moved to Northern Virginia where she worked at Fauquier Hospital. She was a public health nurse and also earned her pin in American Red Cross. Before moving to Harrisonburg, she was employed by Dr. James Hutt, Jr. Later she worked at Western State Hospital for four years as a nurse supervisor. She retired in 1977 when she married her late husband, Carl R. Morris, Sr., of Grottoes.
Belle is survived by a daughter, Sammye J. Sponaugle and husband, Elmer; son, Charles M. Baber, III and wife, Tomie; step-children, Rick Morris, Jr., Donna Farrell, and Lori Morris; granddaughters, Jeremy Ann Kump (Christopher S.) and Jill Kathryn Nesselrodt (Christopher W.); great-grandchildren, Austyn Elizabeth Kump, Cameron Dale Kump, and Jayne Victoria Kump; dear friend, Kathy Craig; a niece and a number of nephews.
She is preceded in death by brothers, Robert D. and Joseph P. Campbell.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 PM Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 AM Friday, March 22nd, at Grace Memorial Episcopal Church, with the Rev. Rhonda Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Port Republic Cemetery.
The family would like to thank her caregivers at Life Care Center of New Market.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Memorial Episcopal Church, and/or Grottoes Rescue Squad.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019