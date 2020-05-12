|
|
Isabelle R. Hutson
Staunton - Isabelle (Robertson) Hutson, 88, widow of Robert Eugene Hutson, of Staunton, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at Shenandoah Hospice House.
She was born August 24, 1931 in Staunton, a daughter of the late Emmett L. and Margaret Elizabeth (Landrum) Robertson.
Family members include two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert E., Jr. and the late Hyun-Ju Hutson and Gary W. and Linda Hutson; a daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Anna and Danny L. Allen; nine grandchildren; and sixteen great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters.
A private graveside service will be conducted in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 12 to May 15, 2020