Dr. J. Elizabeth Pinkston
Staunton, - Dr. J. Elizabeth Pinkston, 72, of Staunton, Virginia died on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from complications of breast cancer, first diagnosed in 2007. She was a pediatrician for many years in both Staunton and Fishersville. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, James Dungan, her children Amelia Dungan of Düsseldorf, Germany, Jesse Dungan of Vashon, Washington, and Samuel Dungan of Huntington, West Virginia, and their respective spouses, Norbert van Bebber, Meghan Ahearn, and Suzanna Dungan, her grandsons, Walter Dungan and Wilhelm van Bebber, her brother, Russell Pinkston of Austin, Texas, her sister, Lucy Pinkston Schroth of Tucson, Arizona, her nephews, Malcolm Pinkston, Gabriel Dungan, Adrian Dungan, and Vincent Dungan, and her niece, Caroline Pinkston.
Dr. Pinkston (or "Betsy" to her family and friends) was born on August 14, 1947, in Beirut, Lebanon, the eldest child of Dr. James Oliver Pinkston, who was serving at the time as the Dean of the Medical School of the American University in Beirut, and Margaret Fountain Pinkston. When she was three years old, Betsy's family moved to Brooklyn, NY where she grew up and attended the Berkeley Institute (now the Berkeley Carroll School).
Betsy received a B.A. in History from Mount Holyoke College in 1969. While still in college she was arrested while protesting against the Vietnam War at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. After graduating, she worked for VISTA for a short time before moving to San Francisco, California, where she worked as a longdistance telephone operator while living in Haight Ashbury.
After returning to the East Coast from California, she lived in Massachusetts, Vermont, and eventually rural West Virginia with James Dungan. She and James were married in 1974 and Betsy returned to university to complete her pre-med courses and received a B.S. in Biology from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 1977. In 1979, one year after the birth of her first child, Amelia, Betsy started Medical School at State University of New York at Upstate in Syracuse, NY. In 1984, three years after the birth of her second child, Jesse, Betsy received her M.D. degree and began her Pediatric Residency at SUNY-Upstate as well.
In 1987, almost immediately after the birth of her third child, Sam, and following completion of her residency in Pediatrics, Betsy served as a pediatrician in the National Health Service Corps in Nassawadox, Virginia, on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. She moved to Staunton, Virginia in 1990, where her mother was a Professor of Chemistry at Mary Baldwin College.
In Staunton, Dr. Pinkston worked with Dr. George Sproul and Dr. Kurtis Sauder at Blue Ridge Pediatrics. Later, she ran her own pediatric practice, ABC Children's Health in Fishersville. Finally, she joined a group of pediatricians at University of Virginia-Augusta Pediatrics in Fishersville, from where she retired in November of 2017. Dr. Pinkston was a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics and an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant. She strongly believed that children should be vaccinated, ride in car seats, wear bicycle helmets, and that all mothers should have the opportunity to breastfeed.
After her retirement Betsy loved visiting her children, playing bridge, quilting, knitting, and participating in the citizen science projects (including "Feeder-watch") organized by the Cornell University Lab of Ornithology. Betsy was a longtime member of the choir at Trinity Episcopal Church in Staunton and went on all of the choir's trips to sing in cathedrals in England. At the time of her death she was a member of the Vestry at Trinity.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Trinity Episcopal Church Music Fund, 214 W Beverley St, Staunton, VA, 24401 or to the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology, 159 Sapsucker Woods Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church on December 21 at 11 AM, with a reception at the church's Parish Hall to follow.
