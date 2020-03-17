|
|
J. Ronald Goode
Staunton - John Ronald "Ron" Goode, 92, husband of Phyllis (Carroll) Goode, of Staunton, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Brightview at Baldwin Park.
He was born April 13, 1927 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a son of the late John R. and Lorena Mae (Duggan) Goode.
Mr. Goode was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Ron was a graduate of Olin School of Engineering at Vanderbilt University Class of 1949.
Prior to retirement, Mr. Goode was employed by International Paper as Executive Vice President where he retired in 1985. He had also been employed by Buckeye and ITT in New York.
In addition to his wife of 68 plus years, family members include four children, Cheryl Goode Wasserman, Amy Goode (Fredrick Miller), Jeffrey Goode (Susan Goode), and J. Kirby Goode; a sister, Barbara Goode; six grandchildren, Abigail, Emily, Jessica, Keara, Reed, and Riley; and two great grandchildren, Callum and Philippa.
He was preceded in death by a brother, David Richard "Rick" Goode.
There will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 3313.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2020