Jack H. Stinnett, Jr.
Stuarts Draft - Jack Haydon Stinnett, Jr., 74, husband of Edna (Eavey) Stinnett, of Stuarts Draft, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Stinnett was born on December 24, 1944 in Waynesboro, a son of the late Jack Hayden, Sr. and Georgie (Tyree) Stinnett.
Jack retired from Hershey Chocolate of Virginia, where he was employed
for sixteen years. He loved working on his antique cars, watching wrestling, and eating his brown beans. Jack was known for his "Green Thumb" and loved gardening. His family enjoyed the fruits of his labor.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Stinnett was preceded in death by a daughter, Paula Stinnett; and three brothers, Richard, Roger, and Carl Stinnett.
Surviving in addition to his wife of fifty-four years, is a son, Eddie Stinnett; two daughters, Jackie Pardee and Sheila Roadcap and her husband Mike; four grandchildren, Brianna Stinnett, Derek Stinnett, Dillon Stinnett, and "his little Buddy" Jack Roadcap; two sisters, Shirley Groah and Frances Terrell.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Lieutenant Timmy Jo of the Salvation Army.
A graveside service will follow at Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro by Mr. Calvin Eavey.
Active pallbearers will be Chad Groah, Mike Roadcap, Wayne Stinnett, Randolph Carr, Tommy Campbell, and Aaron Eavey.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from May 18 to May 21, 2019