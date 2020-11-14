Jacob F. Shaner, Jr.
Staunton - Jacob Francis "Jay" Shaner, Jr., 78, husband of Shelda Baldwin Shaner, of Staunton passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville.
He was born in Ornoco (Amherst County), Virginia on January 15, 1942, a son of the late Jacob F. Shaner, Sr. and Frances (Burch) Shaner.
Jay graduated from Wilson Memorial High School and (NHLA) National Hardwood Lumber Association Inspection School in Memphis, TN. He was co-owner of (VFP) VA Forest Products.
Prior to his declining health due to cardiac issues, Jay was faithfully involved in activities and committees at Christ Lutheran Church. He was an avid hiker, able to identify every flower, tree, and plant in the forest. He led interested locals on wildflower hikes, generously sharing his extensive knowledge with all. But, perhaps his favorite role in his later years was that of "Pawpaw" to his only grandson, Liam.
Surviving in addition to his wife of fifty-four years and is a son, Jason L. Shaner and wife, Nicole Frazer; grandson, Liam Porter Khadiiyo Shaner; sister, Nancy S. Loth and husband, William J. Loth, III and brother, Jed G. Shaner and wife, Cindy.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory. To reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread, the family will not be in attendance, but encourage those who wish to pay their respects to observe the necessary precautions.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Pleasant View Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery by Pastors Robert McCarty and Kenneth Price.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Zadrozny and staff of UVA Cardiology and staff of the Augusta Health Foundation Hospice of the Shenandoah for the compassionate and respectful care Jay received.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Jacob's memory to Camp Ceasar, P.O. Box 428, Pound, West Virginia 26206.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia, is in charge of his arrangements.
