JACQUELIN O. STRAIT
Staunton - Jacquelin Owens Strait, 82, of Staunton died January 1, 2020, at Augusta Health, Fishersville. She was the daughter of the late Jim and Emma Owens and the widow of J. A. Strait.
Jackie was co-owner of Strait's Store and Strait's Center for Cycles in Staunton. She was also a volunteer and later coordinator of the Money Management Program for the Department of Social Services office in Verona.
Jackie is survived by two daughters, Donna and Jim McGehrin of New Jersey; Kevin McGehrin of Philadelphia and Scott McGehrin of New Jersey; Linda and Dan Ramsey of Staunton; Stephen and Thea Ramsey of Macon, Georgia and their sons, Sawyer and Owen. She is also survived by sisters, Jean, Peach and Linda.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Dot, Bill, and Connie.
Her family would like to thank her caregivers at King's Daughters Nursing Home, especially, Becky, Amber, Daniel, Trapper, and Megan for all their love during her stay with them.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to SVASC, 1001 Mt. Torrey Road, Lyndhurst, VA 22952 or the Salvation Army, 1700 W. Beverley Street, Staunton, VA 24401.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
