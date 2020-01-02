Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacquelin Strait
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelin O. Strait

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacquelin O. Strait Obituary
JACQUELIN O. STRAIT

Staunton - Jacquelin Owens Strait, 82, of Staunton died January 1, 2020, at Augusta Health, Fishersville. She was the daughter of the late Jim and Emma Owens and the widow of J. A. Strait.

Jackie was co-owner of Strait's Store and Strait's Center for Cycles in Staunton. She was also a volunteer and later coordinator of the Money Management Program for the Department of Social Services office in Verona.

Jackie is survived by two daughters, Donna and Jim McGehrin of New Jersey; Kevin McGehrin of Philadelphia and Scott McGehrin of New Jersey; Linda and Dan Ramsey of Staunton; Stephen and Thea Ramsey of Macon, Georgia and their sons, Sawyer and Owen. She is also survived by sisters, Jean, Peach and Linda.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Dot, Bill, and Connie.

Her family would like to thank her caregivers at King's Daughters Nursing Home, especially, Becky, Amber, Daniel, Trapper, and Megan for all their love during her stay with them.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to SVASC, 1001 Mt. Torrey Road, Lyndhurst, VA 22952 or the Salvation Army, 1700 W. Beverley Street, Staunton, VA 24401.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacquelin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HENRY FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -