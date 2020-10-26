Jacquelyn V. Kester
Waynesboro - Jacquelyn "Jackie" Vines Kester, 80, widow of Mack "Sonny" Chapman Kester of Waynesboro, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at White Birch Assisted Living.
Mrs. Kester was born on February 7, 1940 in Waynesboro to the late Jess W. and Margaret H. Vines.
She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church. Jackie loved house projects, painting, and yardwork. She was a Mary Kay Consultant and homemaker.
Surviving family includes a son, Mack Chapman Kester II (Elizabeth) of Chesapeake; a daughter, Reneé Kester Walter (Jeff) of Waynesboro; a sister-in-law, Peggy Moore; four grandchildren, Brandon Walter (Michelle), Brittany Walter Sherrill (Andy), Benjamin Kester, Samantha Kester; four great grandchildren, London and Ramsey Walter, and River and Nash Sherrill.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Patricia Ann Vines Kester; a sister, Patricia Ann Knopp; a sister-in-law, Sue Ellen Kester; two brothers-in-law, Jim Moore and Simon Knopp.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Chapman Kester, Ben Kester, Jeff Walter, Brandon Walter, Andy Sherrill and Ryan Eldred.
The Family extends their heartfelt appreciation to Jackie's "adopted daughter", Kate Trayer and to the Staff of White Birch for their loving care.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA, 22901.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net
