Jacquelyn W. Bowles
Staunton - Jacquelyn Woodward Bowles, 88, of 661 West Frederick Street, departed this life on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Shenandoah Nursing Home in Fishersville, VA. She was born July 29, 1931 to the late Bennie (Stewart) Woodward and Charles Huey Woodward. She was the 3rd of 6 siblings.
She worked various jobs to provide for her family until she received her LPN license. She continued her education at Piedmont Virginia Community College and received her RN degree in 1983. She was very proud of her accomplishment and attended to her patients with a gentle hand and a loving heart. She worked in nursing for over 40 years and then in retirement she worked at the local laundromat where she thoroughly enjoyed seeing and talking to people.
Her most prized asset was her family at they grew over the years to include grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She knew all by name and loved each in her own way. Meals and holidays at her house were memorable and always a lot of fun.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter; Janet Brown; two sisters, Nancy Freeman and Vivian Jones; a brother, Charles Woodward, Jr. (Buddy); and three sons-in-law, Alex Brown, Joseph Ziccardy and Chester Moats.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sisters, Charlonte Patterson and Tommie Sue Johnson (Jackie); four children, Frank Bowles, Jr., Daniel Bowles, Deborah Ziccardy and Helen Moats; eight grandchildren, Jacquelyn Zapata, Kaci Hancock (Eric), Tasha McManus, Sarah Murphy (Chris), Joshua Bowles, Christina Snider, Adrienne Watts (James), Ariana Campbell (Matt); 22 great-grandchildren, Natasha Woodard (Daniel), Marquita Nelson, Ryan Crawford, Antonio Nambo, Maria Nambo, A.J. Nambo, Christopher Zapata, Stephanie Zapata, Johnny Zapata, Jaxon and Courtney Sarrow, Harmony, Patrick, Brandon and Serenity McManus, Kiki and Kacidy Campbell, Marlee Bowles, Monique Snider, Dasaya Snider-Kier, Isaiah and Briana Veney; eight great-great grandchildren, Hannah, Gabby, and Kiran Woodard, Marcel Miller, Stephanie Nelson, Serenity Crawford, and Idris Crawford; and special friends, Gloria Alexander, Mr. & Reverend Rosemary Carter, Faye Arey and Earlette Anderson.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Rosemary Carter. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 in the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6, 2019