|
|
James A. Blackwell
Staunton - James Alexander "Jimmy" Blackwell, 76, beloved husband of Patricia (Owens) Blackwell, went home to be with the lord on September 12, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born May 9, 1943 in Staunton, son of the late James L. "JL" and Marie (Grant) Blackwell.
He attended Augusta Military Academy and prior to retirement, was a truck driver and owned Blackwell Transportation, Inc.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Staunton and especially enjoyed their televised services from his couch every Sunday.
In addition to his wife, family includes his daughter Kimberly (Huntley) Fishel and husband Robert; a brother-in-law Wayne Owens; two nephews Gary Owens (wife Lisa) and Chip Dunaway (wife Gina); two nieces Kelly Luque (husband Victor) and Leslie Dunaway; and many great nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his sister Pat Dunaway, brother-in-law Guy "Sonny" Owens, Jr., and his mother and father-in-law Beatrice (Cassiday) and Guy Owens, Sr.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 16, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Dr. Steve Traylor with burial to follow at Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro, VA.
Active Pallbearers will be: Ricky Botkin, Roger Fishel, Sr., Roger Fishel, Jr., John Hardy, Gary Owens, Jimmy Powell, Stewart Powell, Andrew Pullin, and Doug Werner.
The family will receive family and friends from 5:00 until 6:30 PM on Sunday, September 15th at Henry Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to , 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573, American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville MD 20852, or Shenandoah Hospice House, 111 N Campus Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019