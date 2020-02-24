|
James A. Moran
Staunton - James Alonza Moran, 89, of Staunton passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
He was born on June 12, 1930 in Floyd County, Virginia, and was the son of the late Thomas and Sarah Kelly Moran.
James lived in Floyd County until the age of 12 when his family moved to Roanoke and graduated from Jefferson Senior High School in 1948. He served in the US Navy from 1951-1954. In 1961, he moved to Staunton and was employed in sales for Betsy Ross Bakery, and retired after 26 years of service.
James was a member of the Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church, and later joined Spring Hill Presbyterian Church in Spring Hill, Virginia where he was an Elder and active in the church choir. He was a volunteer at Community Food Bank in Verona and a member of the Staunton Post #2216. He enjoyed working in his yard, gardening, camping, fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and reading his Bible.
On March 13, 1954, he married the former, Shirley Lawhorn, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Donald Moran and wife, Mary Beth, and David Moran all of Staunton; six grandchildren, Kelsey, Kaitlin, Dillon, and Wyatt Moran, Cara Schaefer all of Staunton, and Lisa Pultz of Rockingham County; four great-grandchildren, Andie and Addison Mays, Rian Schaefer and Emerie Pultz; numerous special nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers.
Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held 11 am, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church with Pastor Charlie McFarlin officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Spring Hill Presbyterian Church, 4141 Spring Hill Rd., Staunton, VA 24401; Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 118, Fort Defiance, VA 24437 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020