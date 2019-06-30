|
James Barnhart
Dayton - James Heatwole Barnhart, 89, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born in Dayton on January 26, 1930, and was a son of the late Vada Garber (Heatwole) and Charles Gabriel Barnhart.
James retired from UPS in February of 1997 after 25 years of service. He was a member of the Mack 2 Million Miles Club (80 times around the world.) He was also a farmer, raising Polled Herford's, and had co-owner of Bulk Feed Service in the 1960's with his brother-in-law. He was a member of Dayton United Methodist Church.
He was united in marriage on September 10, 1950 to Audrey Marie (Wheelbarger) Barnhart, and she preceded him in death on December 3, 2007.
He is survived by his children, Jane Cunningham and husband Larry, of Winchester, Dale Barnhart, Dennis Barnhart and wife Debbie, and Jean Click and husband Michael, all of Dayton. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Christopher Cunningham, Angie Tomlinson, Greg Cunningham, Lisa Morris, Aaron Barnhart, and Gary Click; 13 great-grandchildren, and a great-great granddaughter, and his special trucker buddies, Sonny Henkel, Mo Meyerhoeffer, and Don Martin.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Catherine Miller, three brothers, John Barnhart, David Barnhart, and Paul Barnhart and his grandson, Brian Click.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Victory Fellowship with Pastor Wendell L. "Sonny" Henkel officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clover Hill Fire and Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Rd., Dayton, VA 22821 or Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Published in The News Leader from June 30 to July 3, 2019