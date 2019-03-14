|
|
James "Pop" Bell
Lyndhurst - James L. Bell (Pop), 73 of Lyndhurst, VA, born in Waynesboro, September 14, 1945, went home to be with the Lord on March 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Pop was predeceased by his father Charlie I. Bell and mother Florence "Bunny" Bell. He is survived by his loving wife Joan F. Bell; his sons Jimmy (Lil Jim) and wife Cindy Bell, Scott (Boober) Bell and fiancé Morgan; 2 stepsons David and wife Sherry Fields, all of Waynesboro and Brian Fields of Williamsville; granddaughter Jessica (JBell) and husband Micah Prather; step grandsons Andrew Fields and wife Trinity, Jacob Glover all of Waynesboro; Garrett and Trent Wyatt of Plant City, FL; step granddaughters April Holley, Makayla Jacobs Rachel Sprouse and Chloe McLaughlin; great-grandchildren Nolan, Canaan, and Delaynie Prather, and Dawson Wyatt.
Pop loved to hunt and fish with his best friend Mickey. He loved his family more than life. In his early years, he loved riding horses and farming. He also loved auctions with RB (AP Morris).
Family night will be Friday, March 15, 2019, 6:00 - 8:00 pm at McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro. A private burial for the family will be at Beech Grove Cemetery at a later date.
The family requests contributions to Beech Grove Cemetery Fund, 1207 Beech Grove Rd., Roseland, VA 22967 in lieu of flowers. Memories may be shared with the family at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019