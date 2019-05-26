Resources
James "Keith" Bosserman

Spring Hill, FL - James "Keith" Bosserman passed away May 17, 2019 in Spring Hill, Florida. He was born on February 21, 1956 in Staunton, Virginia the son of the late Edward and Daisy (Vines) Bosserman. He is survived by his wife, his 2 daughters, Sabrina Thornton and her fiancée Kevin Small of Staunton, VA and Candice Shiflett of Waynesboro, VA. 6 grandchildren; Ashley, Hunter, Ty, Haidyn, Miranda and Bryce. 3 great grandchildren; Bentley, Elijah and Isaiah. 2 sisters and 1 brother. Numerous nieces and nephews and an extraordinary amount of friends that he loved dearly.

He was employed by Daiken (McQuay) for over 25 years.

He was a very talented drummer and had a love for music like no other.

He was a longtime member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and will be missed by so many of his "brothers and sisters" as well.

Brewers & Sons in Florida handled the cremation arrangements and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The News Leader from May 26 to May 29, 2019
