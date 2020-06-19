James C. Mason
1952 - 2020
James C. Mason

Staunton - James Calvin "Jimmy" Mason, 67, husband of Mary Kay Mason of Staunton, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the Center for Acute Hospice Care in Charlottesville.

Mr. Mason was born in Staunton, Virginia on June 22, 1952, a son of the late John Randolph and Rubye Austen (Coffey) Mason.

Jimmy was a member of Raphine Christian Church and was owner and operator of Staunton Truck and Auto Repair, Inc.

Surviving in addition to his wife of fourteen years is a daughter, April Lynn Cline and her husband Jason of Fairfield; a step-son, Jared Mullenax of Staunton; a step-daughter, Meredith H. Bauer and her husband Jason of Weyers Cave; two brothers, Wayne Mason of Hampton and Kenneth Mason of Havre de Grace, Maryland; three grandchildren, Alexis, Haley, and Jacob Cline; a step-grandson, Liam Bauer; a great-granddaughter, Addison Dudley; mother-in-law, Judith Kiser of Staunton; and a number of nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family there will be no public visitation or viewing.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Augusta Memorial Park by Pastor John Ward.

A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at Raphine Christian Church. (Mask or face covering required.)

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association Central & Western Virginia, 355 Rio Road, Suite 102, Charlottesville, Virginia 22901, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1942, or the Staunton-Augusta Regional SPCA, Post Office Box 2014, Staunton, Virginia 24402.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






Published in The News Leader from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Raphine Christian Church
JUN
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Augusta Memorial Park
