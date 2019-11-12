|
|
James Conley Melvin
- - Jimmy Melvin, born November 23, 1935 in Greensboro NC, died peacefully on October 11, 2019, after an extended illness. Jimmy was the son of the late Katherine Byers Williams, Harry Melvin and John Paul Williams. He grew up in Danville, VA and graduated from George Washington High School, where he was known as "The Speed Merchant" and his beloved Hampden-Sydney College, where he was a brother of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Jimmy taught, and was later Headmaster, at Prince Edward Academy in Farmville. He was married to his high school sweetheart, the late Martha Terry "Bunny" Melvin. After his retirement, he and Bunny returned to the Danville area.
Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Page Melvin Carrington (Guy) and a grandson, Nathaniel Terry Sydnor and Terry's father, Buck Sydnor. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Williams, sister-in-law, Vicky Rich Meder, and nieces and nephews, Emily Hanger (Jamie), Lily Hanger, Will Hedberg, JP Williams (Megan) and Trae Meder. He was predeceased by his brother, Johnny Williams and infant niece Josephine Hanger. He also leaves behind some wonderful lifelong friends and extended family, whom he loved deeply.
The family is grateful to the staff on the Grace Unit at The Woodlands in Farmville for the care they gave him as well as Palliative Care at Duke and Centra Hospice. Carla, April, McKayla, Kristen, Schamber, Yvonne, Sandy, Wanda and Samara - you are truly angels!
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Stokeley Fulton Scholarship Fund at Hampden-Sydney College, Hampden-Sydney, VA23943 or Miriam's House, 409 Magnolia Street, Lynchburg, Va 24503.
Burial will be private. A gathering to celebrate Jimmy's life will be held at a later date.
"I'll be a Tiger born and a Tiger bred, and when I die I'll be a Tiger dead". Go Tigers! Beat Macon!
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Melvin family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019