James Craig "Jc" Booth

Staunton - James Craig "JC" Booth, 37, of Staunton passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his home.

Born March 10, 1982 in Princeton, WV, he was the son of James Everett Booth and Linda (Peery) Booth.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his daughter, Haley Henderson; sisters, Pamela Booth and Amy Booth; nieces, Allie and Dannie; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family extends an invitation to all of JC's past and present friends to join us in a casual remembrance of his life from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 1870 Stuarts Draft Highway, Stuarts Draft.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 450 Courthouse Road, Princeton, WV.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from July 13 to July 16, 2019
