James Crawford, Jr.
Staunton - James Lewis Crawford, Jr., 65, of Staunton, died on Friday, July 26, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on February 17, 1954 in Staunton, a son of James Lewis Crawford, Sr. and Ella Elizabeth (Howard) Crawford.
Surviving family members include a son, George E. "Butch" Johnson; three daughters, Strawberri Miller, Habiba Yvette Miller and Maronaca "Lilbit" Weaver; two brothers, Franklin Crawford and Sirelie Crawford (Tabatha); six sisters, Sylvia Simms (William), Tina Green, Grace Goodwin, Tabatha Burress (William), Angela Scott and Maronaca Crawford; seven grandchildren and special companion, Monique Johnson.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Mt. Salem Baptist Church by Rev. Crawford. The family will receive friends following the service and at other times at 814 Maple Street.
Published in The News Leader from July 28 to July 31, 2019