James D. Shannon Sr.
Bluffton, SC - On Tuesday, July 2, 2019, James D. Shannon Sr., loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly at age 72 near his home in Bluffton, SC. He formerly lived in Staunton and Warrenton, VA.
Jimmy was born on June 20, 1947 in Plattsburg, NY to Edna and Warren Shannon. On March 22, 1969, he married Joyce Ann Knicely. They recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.
Jimmy was loved and will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and kind and loving heart. He was the life of any party. His laugh was like no others and he was the constant anchor of his family.
He served in the U.S. Navy, followed by a successful career in trucking. After retiring from the U.S. Postal Service in 2011, he and his wife moved to Bluffton, SC. He especially enjoyed the weekly Friday night dinner and movie dates with his wife and sister/brother-in-laws.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by their son, James D. Shannon Jr. (Meg) of Yucca Valley, CA and grandchildren James D. Shannon III of Newport News, VA and Madison and Gavin Shannon of Yucca Valley, CA. Also surviving are his mother and father-in-law, Bill and Bea Berry of Staunton, VA; his brothers, Bill (Cindy) Shannon of Howardsville, VA, Kenny (Janice) Shannon of Clarksville, VA and sister Sandra Diamond of North Chesterfield, VA. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Jack Shannon, his sister, Cindy Station Shannon and her husband Bill, his brothers-in-law, Richard Diamond and Tommy Mawyer and nephew, Rich Diamond. Also left to cherish his memory are sister/brother-in-laws, Carolyn and Larry Dean, Patricia Mawyer, Becky and Don Elia, Cindy and Jay Kalan and many adoring nephews and nieces.
A Mass of Christian Burial with military honors will be celebrated at Saint Andrew Chapel, Bluffton, SC at 10:30 AM on August 5th.
Published in The News Leader from July 13 to July 16, 2019