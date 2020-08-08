1/
James Dewey Sebourn
1958 - 2020
James Dewey Sebourn

James Dewey Sebourn, 62, of Verona, VA passed away August 7, 2020 at his residence.

He was born February 14, 1958 in Oakland, CA to the late Dewey and Wanda Sebourn.

James was a salesman for J.B. Hunt Transport. He was a veteran, and a member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Fishersville.

On November 6, 1987 he married the former Stacy Spinks, who survives.

Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Vickie Westlake of Harrisonburg, Debbie Andrews of Farmington, AR; two brothers-in-law, Michael Spinks and Keith Spinks, both of Prairie Grove, AR; one brother, Louis Sebourn of California; numerous nieces and nephews; and a loving church family.

Pastor Heath Spivey will conduct a memorial service 2:00 PM Monday at Crossroads Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the memorial service. The body was cremated.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Baptist Church, 31 Crossroads Lane, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.




Published in The News Leader from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
01:00 PM
Crossroads Baptist Church
AUG
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Crossroads Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Grandle Funeral Home, Inc. - Broadway
148 East Lee Street
Broadway, VA 22815
540-896-3231
