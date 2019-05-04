|
|
James E. Chandler
Staunton - James Ervin Chandler, 82, husband of Charlotte (Snyder) Chandler, of Staunton, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center in Staunton.
Mr. Chandler was born on May 9, 1936 in Staunton, a son of the late Stobert Alexander and Blanche Gladys (Wright) Chandler.
James was a member of Linden Heights Baptist Church and retired from the Coca Cola Bottling Company with twenty-five years of service. He was a collector of coins, trains, and Coca-Cola memorabilia, and enjoyed the beach. Mr. Chandler was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and cherished his time with family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Chandler was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 45 years, is a son James Chandler of Waynesboro; two daughters, Janet Truxell of Staunton, Donna Hoover of Stuarts Draft, and a step-daughter, Carolyn Spicuzza of Lyndhurst; numerous grandchildren including, Heather Sandy, Elizabeth Baskerville, Laurel Truxell, Stacy Davis, and Michelle Hoover; a number of special great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in the Linden Heights Baptist Church by Pastor Luke B. Smith.
Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro.
Active pallbearers will be Danny Snyder, Ross Sandy, John Baskerville, William Baker, Steve Boward, and Jimmy Truxell.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060.
The family extends a heartfelt "Thank You" to his donor's family for giving them an additional twenty-five years of life with James, after receiving his heart transplant.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 4 to May 7, 2019