James Edward Carter
Churchville - James Edward "Eddie" Carter, 72, husband of Kathy P. Carter, passed away in the comfort of his home with his wife and dog Stella by his side. He is now free of his body that was robbed of speech and movement by ALS.
Mr. Carter was born in Staunton on January 23, 1947, a son of the late John C. and Thelma May Carter.
Eddie attended Virginia Tech on a full football scholarship, graduating with a degree in Education. Eddie retired from Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center. He was also a teacher and coach in several high schools, the most recent was Wilson Memorial High School. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Eddie enjoyed camping and traveling around the U.S. with the camper.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Carter.
He is survived by his wife, a daughter, Donna (David) Morris; a son, David Carter; a daughter, Audrey (Todd) Brown; six grandchildren, Carter Morris, Jake Morris, Chase Carter, Ollie Carter, Noah Brown, and Sarah Brown.
In honoring his wishes there will be no services.
All are invited to visit with the family at their home on Friday evening, May 17th or anytime Saturday, May 18th.
The family would like to thank the many friends and neighbors for all their kind deeds. A special thank you to Phillip Critizer for his help and loyal visits during Eddie's journey with ALS.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Eddie, to the ALS Association 7507 Standish Place, Rockville, Maryland, 20855 or the Churchville Health Equipment Loan Program at H.E.L.P., c/o Glossbrenner United Methodist Church P.O. Box 1016 Churchville, Virginia 24421.
Published in The News Leader from May 15 to May 18, 2019