James Edward "Jim" Smith

James Edward "Jim" Smith Obituary
James Edward "Jim" Smith

Stuarts Draft - James Edward "Jim" Smith, 77, of Stuarts Draft, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Sentra RMH Medical Center. He was born in Augusta County on September 14, 1942, a son of the late James Roy and Helen (Brown) Smith.

James retired from Hollister. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church and volunteered in their food pantry. Listening to Blue Grass music and playing guitar were a few of his favorite hobbies. James wanted to be remembered as a nice guy and friend to all.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Patsy Smith; wife, Ethel Louise (Eatman) Smith; and daughter, Laura Ann Smith.

Survivors include his daughters, Brenda (Smith) Shifflett and husband, Gene, Jackie Smith, and Jennifer "Jenny" Riser and husband, Tim; brother, John Smith and wife, Shirley; sisters, Nancy Allen and Mary Bell Kennedy and husband, Joe; grandchildren, Jason Simmons and wife, Melinda, Jessica Griffin and husband, Dewayne, and Matthew Foxx, whom was his caregiver; additional caregivers, Mike Foxx and Barbara Thompson; great-granddaughter, Peyton Simmons; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 2179 Stuarts Draft Hwy, Stuarts Draft, with Rev. David Vaughan officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Mike Foxx, Gene Shifflett, Jason Simmons, Matthew Foxx, Dewayne Griffin, and Ricky Allen.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Smith, Tim Riser, and Chip Stratton.

The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church's food pantry.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019
