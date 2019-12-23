Services
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA 22980
(540) 949-8383
Resources
More Obituaries for James Spurlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Ernest Spurlock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Ernest Spurlock Obituary
James Ernest Spurlock

Crimora - James Ernest Spurlock, 73, of Crimora, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his residence.

He was born October 25, 1946 in West Virginia, a son of the late Ernest Cecil and Anna Belle (Rhodes) Spurlock.

James faithfully served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict and retired as superintendent from Branch Highways.

Survivors include his wife, Diane (Crosby) Spurlock; son, Jim Spurlock and wife, Juneta; daughter, Rachel Seal and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Aaron Spurlock, Dylan Seal and Masi Seal.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at West Waynesboro Church of Christ, 2212 Cortland St., Waynesboro, with Associate Pastor Connor Dunn officiating.

There will be no visitation or public viewing.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -