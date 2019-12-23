|
James Ernest Spurlock
Crimora - James Ernest Spurlock, 73, of Crimora, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his residence.
He was born October 25, 1946 in West Virginia, a son of the late Ernest Cecil and Anna Belle (Rhodes) Spurlock.
James faithfully served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict and retired as superintendent from Branch Highways.
Survivors include his wife, Diane (Crosby) Spurlock; son, Jim Spurlock and wife, Juneta; daughter, Rachel Seal and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Aaron Spurlock, Dylan Seal and Masi Seal.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at West Waynesboro Church of Christ, 2212 Cortland St., Waynesboro, with Associate Pastor Connor Dunn officiating.
There will be no visitation or public viewing.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
