|
|
James H. Ballew
Staunton - James Herschell Ballew, 71, husband of Deborah L. Ballew, of Staunton, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his residence.
He was born July 15, 1947 in Staunton, a son of the late James Earl and Betty (Eavers) Ballew.
Mr. Ballew was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam.
Jim was currently employed by FedEx Freight. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he was a deacon and Sunday school teacher. James loved the Lord and loved telling people about his Savior. He was also a member of the Stonewall Rifle Club and was a ham radio operator.
Jim was a loving husband, proud dad, grandfather, and great grandfather.
In addition to his wife of 50 years, family members include three daughters, Amy L. Buchanan (Christopher J.), Bethany B. Simmons (Steven W.), and Jaime C. Ballew; a brother, Steven E. Ballew (Faith H.); three grandsons, Brandon L. Buchanan and Clinton A. and Matthew W. Reynolds; and a great grandson, Jaxon K. Buchanan; in addition to numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and other family.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Calvary Baptist Church in Staunton by Pastor Bobby Campbell.
Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, c/o Youth Missions and or the Elevator Fund, 105 Garland Drive, Staunton, VA 24401.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from July 1 to July 4, 2019