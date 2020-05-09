|
|
James H. Lockridge
Verona - James Harry Lockridge, 92, husband of Louise Lockridge, passed away on the morning of May 8, 2020, at his home. Born in Augusta County on January 5, 1928, he was a son of the late James Colaw and Grace (Bishop) Lockridge.
A World War II veteran, he served as a member of the Occupational Forces in Korea with the Medical Detachment 20th Infantry Division, stationed at KwangJu, South Korea. He was also a member of the VFW Post 10826.
He attended Beverley Manor High School and graduated from National Electronic School in Cleveland, Ohio.
Harry worked at the Celanese Corporation of Verona, Virginia and General Motors of Cleveland, Ohio before retiring from GE/Genicom of Waynesboro, after working as an electronic technician for 34 years.
He was a devout member of Verona United Methodist Church, and a member of Open Door Sunday School Class. He also served on the History Committee.
He was interested in Civil War history and genealogy.
A member of the Lokrig Family Association, Inc., Harry enjoyed serving as historian for the Lockridge family branch in Highland, Augusta, and Rockbridge Counties and was a member of the Highland County Historical Society.
His interests included spending time outdoors—especially in Highland County where he spent the first twelve years of his life. His hobbies included camping, hunting, and gardening.
Harry and his wife enjoyed traveling together with their daughter and saw much of the country in an RV. He documented many of the family's travels on film. An avid photographer, he enjoyed sharing pictures with family and friends.
In addition to his wife of 67 years, he is survived by his daughter, Jane Yount and her husband, Eddie, of Stuarts Draft; a granddaughter, Brittany Yount of Stuarts Draft; nieces, Kathy Sue Cockerham of Clearwater, Florida, Joni Lockridge of Staunton; and nephews, Jerry Lockridge of Verona and Collins Lockridge of Charlottesville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gaddis and Gerald Lockridge, as well as a sister, Maxine Yancey.
Friends may call at the Henry Funeral Home from 9 until 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, with a limit of 10 people at a time due to the state guidelines for COVID-19.
A private graveside service will be held. A memorial service will held at a later date.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Hospice of the Shenandoah for their loving care and kindness to Harry and the family. A special thanks to the church family for the prayers, cards, food, and visits during his illness.
Memorials may be made to Verona United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 47, Verona, VA 24482.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 9 to May 12, 2020