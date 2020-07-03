1/
James H. Lotts
1946 - 2020
James H. Lotts

Augusta Springs - James Howard "Jimmy" Lotts, 73, of 208 Stuarts Knob Lane, Augusta Springs, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Lotts was born in Augusta County, Virginia on October 7, 1946, a son of the late Jess and Lila Seale (Wolfe) Lotts.

Jimmy was retired from Valley Block as a supervisor, he enjoyed hunting fishing, and gardening.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Lotts was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill Lotts, Jerry Wolfe, and Junior Seale.

Surviving is his companion, Bertie Martin; two sons, Eddie Lotts of Staunton and Timmy Lotts of Elkton; two daughters, Rhonda Hamby (Wendell) and Donna Conner (Roy), both of Tennessee; two brothers, Jerry Lotts (Chris) of Staunton and Shuey Lotts (Nancy) of Stuarts Draft; three sisters, Betty Batman of Staunton, Nancy Williams of Swoope, and Shirley Booth (Phil) of Bath County; six grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory. (Mask or face covering is required.)

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Craigsville Community Cemetery by Reverend Merle Dodson.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






Published in The News Leader from Jul. 3 to Jul. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
