James Kenton Alphin, Sr.
Stuarts Draft - James Kenton "Jimmy" Alphin, Sr., 81 (29,668 Days), husband of Sharon (Siron) Alphin, of 215 Forest Drive, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, at his residence.
Jimmy was born in Staunton, Virginia on May 10, 1938, a son of the late Floyd Kenton and Hattie Myrtle (Hughes) Alphin.
Jimmy was a self-employed welder and machinist, he was an avid gun collector, and enjoyed watching birds and other wildlife.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, James Kenton Alphin, Jr.; a brother Robert Alphin; his mother-in-law, Esta (Kincaid) Siron; brother-in-law, Bobby Linkous; and a sister-in-law, Willa Siron.
Surviving in addition to his wife of forty-one years, is his son, Timmy Alphin and his wife Stephanie of Goshen; his daughter, April A. Corbin and her husband Billy of Stuarts Draft; father-in-law, John H. Siron of Staunton; a brother-in-law, Eddie Siron of Staunton; two sisters-in-law, Martha of Richmond and Susan Linkous of Richmond; three grandchildren, Jessica Dimitt and her husband Ricky, Allison Corbin, and Deanna Earhart and her husband Andrew; and five great-grandchildren, Easton, Ella, Emilia, Christian, and Bryson.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Randall Black.
The family will receive friends following the service or other times at the residence or the home of his son in Goshen.
The family has requested casual attire for those attending the service.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad, Post Office Box 260, Stuarts Draft, Virginia 24477.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019