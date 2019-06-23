|
James Leon "Poodle" Harris
Staunton - James Leon "Poodle" Harris, 69, husband of Anne F. Harris of 423 Sterling Street, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, June 21, 2019 in the Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
Mr. Harris was born on January 24, 1950 in Staunton, a son of Virginia Harris and the late June Harris.
"Poodle" was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War and retired from DuPont in 2004. He was a member of Elliott's Knob Fraternal Order of Eagles 680 and the Staunton Moose Lodge. Mr. Harris enjoyed attending auctions, going to the movies, hunting and "watching his grandchildren in their sporting events."
Surviving in addition to his mother of Staunton and his wife of 21 years is a son, Bradley Harris and his wife Hilary of Roanoke; a daughter, Wendy Harris of Texas; a step-son, Sam Johnson and his wife Lori of Stuarts Draft; three sisters, Mary Johnson and her husband Billy of Staunton,
Nancy Harrison and her husband Charlie of Broadway and Linda Decker and her husband Scott of Fishersville; four grandchildren, Darius Harris, Austin Harris, Bella Harris and Dasha Garat; five step-grandchildren, Airel Dorss, Angela Dorss, Richard Dorss, Gabriel Dorss and Nicholas Mushall; five great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory or the residence at other times.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Ryan Oswald.
Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Steeles Tavern, Virginia.
Active pallbearers will be Bradley Harris, Sam Johnson, Darius Harris, Austin Harris, Josh Johnson, Michael Harrison, Jeff Johnson and Caleb Maybush.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the , 2050 Langhorne Road, Suite 201, Lynchburg, VA 24501 or , 1742 East Parham Road, Richmond, VA 23228.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from June 23 to June 26, 2019