Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA 22980
James Lloyd Camden Obituary
Stuarts Draft - James Lloyd Camden, 87, of 32 Springer Road, Stuarts Draft, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Blue Ridge Nursing Center in Stuart, Virginia.

He was born March 3, 1932, to the late Clarence C. and Pearl Isabell (Claytor) Camden.

James attended SherLynd Baptist Church. He retired as Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy C. Camden.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at SherLynd Baptist Church, 20 Winterview Lane, Lyndhurst, with Pastor Allen George officiating.

Burial will follow in White Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery with military honors by the United States Air Force.

The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church on the day of the service.

There will be no public viewing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Published in The News Leader from July 5 to July 8, 2019
