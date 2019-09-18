|
|
James Louis Cohron
Stuarts Draft - James Louis Cohron, 85, of Stuarts Draft passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Royal Care in Staunton. He was born in Augusta County on October 5, 1933, a son of the late Leslie and Alma Ruth (Atkins) Cohron.
James proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked until his retirement as a Design Engineer with Sperry Marine Systems. James was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church. In his spare time, he greatly enjoyed archery, woodworking, and designing and fly his model airplanes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Louise Decker.
Survivors include his loving wife, Betty Lois (Locklear) Cohron; children, Becky Fitzgerald and husband, Joey of Greenville, Chris Cohron and wife, Kathy, Debbie Funk and husband, Tim, and Bruce Cohron all of Stuarts Draft; brother, Robert Cohron of Kansas; grandchildren, Brandon Davies and wife, Holly, Dana Davies, Lindsay Coffey and husband, Travis, Sara Cohron, Nathan Cohron and wife, Megan Crouch, Kayla Cohron, and Keith Lowery and wife, Melissa; great-grandchildren, Isabel, Jacob, Ashtyn, Addi, Aiden, and Landon; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery,2179 Stuarts Draft Hwy, Stuarts Draft, with Pastor David Vaughan officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 1870 Stuarts Draft Hwy., Stuarts Draft.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019